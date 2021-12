Miss Sri Lanka Sade Greenwood has been included in the top 10 in the Beauty With A Purpose round of the Miss World pageant.

The Miss World organisers announced that Sri Lanka, Philippines, India, Kenya, England, the Czech Republic, USA, Madagascar, South Africa and Nepal have been picked in the round.

The winner of the Beauty With A Purpose round will be announced at the final of the Miss World pageant.

The Miss World 2021 pageant is being held in Puerto Rico. (Colombo Gazette)