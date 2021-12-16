Litro assures will only distribute gas approved by authorities

Litro has assured court it will only distribute gas approved by the relevant authorities.

Litro Gas Lanka Limited told the Court of Appeal today that it will only distribute gas that meets the standards of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) and the Sri Lanka Standards Institutions (SLSI).

The company has also decided to display a sticker on domestic gas cylinders to indicate the LPG composition.

Litro Gas was directed yesterday not to unload the latest shipment of gas as it does not meet with the standards set by Sri Lanka.

The Consumer Affairs Authority had issued the directions to Litro Gas as the latest stocks did not contain the required levels of ethyl mercaptan.

The level of ethyl mercaptan is required in the gas to allow consumers detect a gas leak.

Chairman of the committee appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to probe recent incidents of gas related explosions, Professor Shantha Walpolage, had said that steps have been taken to include sufficient amounts of ethyl mercaptan in gas cylinders.

He had said that the lack of a distinguished odour to identify a gas leak had been a primary cause in the inability to identify a leak before an explosion. (Colombo Gazette)