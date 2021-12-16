Interdicted Magistrate Thilina Gamage acquitted

Interdicted Magistrate Thilina Gamage was acquitted by the Colombo High Court today in the case over the illegal possession of an elephant calf.

The court found that there was insufficient evidence in the case against Thilina Gamage.

The Attorney General had in 2019 filed indictments against Thilina Gamage and three others before the Colombo High Court over allegations he kept an elephant calf without a valid license.

Gamage and the other suspects were accused of committing a crime under the Public Properties Act by keeping the elephant calf named ‘Sakura’ using a forged license. (Colombo Gazette)