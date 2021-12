A huge cache of ammunition believed to have been buried during the war, has been recovered in Kilinochchi.

The Police said that the cache was recovered by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The cache found in 84 boxes, includes 750 rounds of T-56 ammunition, 46,000 rounds of T-56 bullets, 800 M-60 machine gun bullets, and 400 rounds of MPMG ammunition.

The cache had been found buried in a plot of land in Kilinochchi.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)