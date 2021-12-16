G.L. Peiris appointed acting Finance Minister

Foreign Minister Professor G.L. Peiris has been appointed as the acting Minister of Finance in the absence of Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa is currently in Dubai.

Basil Rajapaksa left for Dubai with his wife earlier yesterday.

According to reports, the Finance Minister left for Dubai on a private visit.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had also left the country on Monday on a private visit.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had led the Cabinet meeting on Monday in the absence of the President. (Colombo Gazette)

