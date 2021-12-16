Four people infected with Omicron detected in Sri Lanka

Four people infected with the Omicron Covid variant have been detected in Sri Lanka.

One person was detected earlier and another three people have been detected today.

Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara said that the numbers are expected to rise.

“The Omicron, as expected numbers will add up. Get your self boosted. As at today 4 confirmed from our laboratory,” he tweeted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had warned earlier that Omicron is spreading across the globe at an unprecedented rate.

Cases of the heavily mutated variant have been confirmed in 77 countries.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was probably in many others that had yet to detect it.