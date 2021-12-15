Taliban interim government must not be recognized, says former US NSA advisor Bolton

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton said in an interview with Voice of America on Friday that the Afghan interim government had broken all its promises and said that no country in the world should recognize the Taliban at this point.

According to Bolton, the United States will speak with those who disagree with Taliban’s policies in Afghanistan.

The Talibans’ interim structure has yet to be implemented, and the step seems difficult and far after the United Nations General Assembly decided to postpone a seat for the Taliban and confirm Afghanistan’s former permanent representative, Ghulam Muhammad Ishaqzai, as the country’s permanent representative, according to Khaama Press.