Shangri-La Colombo and One Galle Face welcome Herve Duboscq as General Manager

Shangri-La Group announced today that Herve Duboscq will be taking on expanded responsibilities as General Manager of Shangri-La Colombo and One Galle Face in Sri Lanka. Timothy Wright will continue to oversee the Group’s operations in his role as Vice President, Operations for Sri Lanka, while based in Jakarta, Indonesia as he will taking on the role of General Manager at Shangri-La Jakarta. The changes are effective from 1 December 2021.

Herve Duboscq was most recently General Manager for the Residences at One Galle Face, having spent a decade with the Group. His tenure has taken him to Singapore, Oman, Indonesia, and for the past 2 years here in Sri Lanka. Prior to joining Shangri-La, Herve worked in other leading international hotel chains in the Middle East, Mauritius, Seychelles and New Caledonia. In his new role, Herve will serve as General Manager of Shangri-La Colombo and One Galle Face – an integrated lifestyle destination encompassing hotel, mall, office and residences.

Herve’s extensive knowledge and expertise in luxury hospitality, coupled with his wealth of international exposure, will help the Group continue to develop creative and thoughtful guest and employee experiences. As General Manager, Herve will lead and inspire associates to deliver exceptional hospitality from the heart, whilst being instrumental in crafting adaptive solutions to unlock new opportunities in today’s evolving and competitive landscape. He will also oversee all day-to-day operations of the hotel.

After five fruitful years in Sri Lanka, Timothy Wright, will relocate to Shangri-La Jakarta and assume the role of General Manager at the property. He will continue to serve as Vice President Operations – Sri Lanka.

Said Timothy Wright: “The past five years have been deeply rewarding for me, and I have developed strong ties and bonds to the communities we are privileged to serve here in Sri Lanka. I am grateful that my professional and personal ties to this country will only grow further. I have full confidence Herve will continue the next chapter of growth for Shangri-La here in Sri Lanka, ensuring we remain as the place where the vibrant spirit and style of Colombo comes alive.”

Incoming General Manager, Herve Duboscq said, “I am humbled to take on this new role as we endeavour to create colourful moments of joy for our guests in Sri Lanka. Whilst the industry has faced challenges in recent years, it is currently a time of renewed hope and enthusiasm as global vaccination programmes gain momentum, and with the relaxation of international borders, guests seek to dine and travel safely once again.”

Shangri-La hotels in Sri Lanka have embraced a series of enhanced safety standards and now have a highly vaccinated workforce as part of the Group’s efforts to provide the safest possible environment for guests, customers and partners. Automatic COVID-19 medical insurance coverage is also extended to international travellers who stay at Shangri-La Colombo and Shangri-La Hambantota as part of the Group’s heartfelt commitment to ensure greater peace of mind for travellers. These and other initiatives will continue to pave the way for the new leadership at Shangri-La Colombo and One Galle Face to enable guests and customers to focus on the important things, like creating new memories and enjoying unforgettable experiences.

About One Galle Face

One Galle Face is Colombo’s most prestigious internationally developed and managed mixed-used development project, by Shangri-La Group – one of the world’s premier developers, owners and operators of hotel and investment properties. Comprising of four structures, namely, One Galle Face Mall, The Residences at One Galle Face, Shangri-La Colombo and One Galle Face Tower, the development combines both the service and hospitality of Shangri-La hotels with vibrant retail and entertainment offerings, elegant living and a premier office space. For more information, please visit https://www.onegalleface.com/

About Shangri-La Colombo

Located at Colombo’s most exclusive address – One Galle Face, Shangri-La Colombo offers uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean and cityscape from its 541 guestrooms, suites and serviced apartments. The hotel is the city’s dining destination with innovative restaurants and bars, and live entertainment by evening. Shangri-La Colombo offers a versatile collection of event spaces including the pillar-less Shangri-La Ballroom that seats 1,400 persons in banquet style and the breezy outdoor lawn with a marquee on the 4th Floor. Shangri-La’s signature CHI, The Spa, a 24-hour fitness centre, and a swimming pool overlooking the ocean are more of what makes a stay here truly memorable. For more information, please visit www.shangri-la.com/colombo