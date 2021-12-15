Raja Edirisuriya assumes duties as the new BOI Chairman

Raja Edirisuriya assumed duties today as the 22nd Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, the apex investment promotion agency for the country.

In addition to his post at the BOI, Edirisuriya also serves as the Executive Project Management Director for Colombo Port City Development Project and was also the former Chairman of the Urban Settlement Development Authority (USDA).

In addressing the gathering assembled at the World Trade Centre offices, comprising of senior officials of the BOI and other dignitaries, the newly appointed Chairman said, “During my time at the BOI, the need to accommodate the single window facility will be prioritised and all work towards accelerating this concept will be among the key executional goals. In addition, other priority areas that will be looked at, will be to re-examine the regulations and procedures followed at the BOI to develop a singular and collective framework in creating a conducive process of attracting targeted new investments, both locally and internationally.” He further mentioned, “I am grateful to His Excellency the President, Hon. Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the trust and confidence vested in me to carry out the duties as the Chairman of the Board of Investment.”

A civil engineer by profession, Edirisuriya has represented Sri Lanka as an Ambassador to Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Surinam. During his service from 2013 to 2015, he was responsible to promote trade and tourism between Latin America and Sri Lanka and also supported to facilitate United Nations Human Rights Resolutions between Brazil, Chile and Argentina, to support the social agendas of the Sri Lankan Government. (Colombo Gazette)