Pakistan Rangers thrash photojournalist

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has condemned the high-handedness of Rangers against photojournalist Faisal Mujeeb in Karachi, who was beaten and illegally arrested during coverage of an event in Azizabad, The News International reported.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, while condem ning the incident, urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to take action against responsible officials of the Sindh Rangers under journalist protection laws as Faisal Mujeeb was not only tortured but also detained unlawfully and hurdles were created in discharging his professional duties, the newspaper reported. (Courtesy India Blooms News Service)