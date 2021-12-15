Mountain Marathon : To Celebrate International Mountain Day In Kashmir

Srinagar: celebrating International mountain day in Kashmir , the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum (JKYDF) organised Run for Unity to celebrate the International mountain day . The people of all walks particularly the youth of Valley joined the celebration.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life including youth and children had lined up at Manasbal lake to participate in the marathon.

Speaking on the occasion JKYDF president said that Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum is regularly organising various sports events for the people of different age groups especially youth which included recently held mega Football tournament , Cycle Race and other events being organised in different districts across Kashmir.

JKYDF Founder Farooq Ganderbali congratulated all the winners, participants for taking part in the programme and making it successful. He said that today International mountain Day is being celebrated across the world.

The Farooq said that the situation is peaceful here and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have always supported the peaceful atmosphere. He said that there have been some incidents to disturb the peace which have been condemned by a large number of people. He said that the participation in today’s event by hundreds of people, especially youth signifies that people here want a peaceful atmosphere. The people of J&K want development, progress and brotherhood. (Courtesy Dailywattan)