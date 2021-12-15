Kapruka appoints Manohari Abeysekera to its Board of Directors

Sri Lanka’s largest locally owned e-commerce enterprise with a global presence, Kapruka, further strengthened its leadership ranks with the recent appointment of Manohari Abeysekera to its Board of Directors.

Abeysekera brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having served in multiple leadership roles across some of Sri Lanka’s biggest companies. She takes the helm at Kapruka as a Non-Executive Independent Director, strategically leading the company to new heights.

Speaking on the new appointment, Kapruka Founder and CEO Dulith Herath states, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ms. Abeysekera to our leadership ranks today. As Kapruka expands our diverse corporate governance team in order to ensure the stability and sustainability of the business, we believe Ms. Abeysekera will bring great value to our dynamic leadership ranks. I am eager to learn from her extraordinary proficiency in the business world, and look forward to working with her as we begin the next stage of Kapruka’s growth journey.”

Prior to her appointment, in January 2020, Abeysekera was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director/Chairperson-Audit Committee of the National Savings Bank (NSB), which is Sri Lanka’s largest State-Owned Savings Bank. Preceding this, Abeysekera served the Hayleys Group in multiple leadership roles throughout her 18-year stint, inclusive of serving as the Head of Strategic Business Development at the parent company, Hayleys PLC, the Director of Strategy & Business Development at Fentons Limited, the engineering arm of Hayleys Group, and as a Director of Hayleys Group Services (Pvt.) Ltd, the Group’s Company Secretarial arm. Abeysekera is also a Council Member and a Member of the Audit Committee of the Sri Lanka Institute of Directors, having successfully completed the Board Leadership Program conducted by SLID – IFC in December 2017. Manohari represented Sri Lanka in the US State Department Fortune Mentoring Program and is an Alumna of the US International Visitor Leadership Program. She had an executive education in Germany, Japan, India and Philippines. She is also a founder member of the Women Corporate Directors -Sri Lanka Chapter.

An Alumna of KPMG, Abeysekera is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountant (CIMA-UK) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. She read for her MBA at the University of Colombo, topping the batch winning three gold medals – Overall Excellence, Quantitative Techniques and Management Accounting. She is also a Visiting Lecturer at the University of Colombo EMBA program.