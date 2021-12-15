Existing health guidelines extended for another 15 days

The existing health guidelines have been extended for another 15 days with effect from today (15th December), Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said.

He said that new restrictions will not be introduced at the moment.

“There is no move, at the moment, to introduce new guidelines,” he said.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena also urged the public to get the booster shots and protect themselves from the latest variants of the virus.

He said that of those eligible to get the booster, only a few have got it so far.

The criteria to obtain the third dose (booster) is that such individuals should complete three months since obtaining the second dose.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that those above 20 years should get the third dose without delay.

He said that to keep the country fully open it is important that the all those eligible get the booster shots. (Colombo Gazette)