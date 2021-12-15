China world’s biggest captor of journalists with 127 under detention: RSF

Chinese authorities are continuing their aggressive campaign of repression against the media as 127 journalists have been detained under the current regime.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in its report: “At least 127 journalists (professional and non-professional) are currently detained by the Xi Jinping regime. The simple act of investigating a ‘sensitive’ topic or publishing censored information can result in years of detention in unsanitary prisons, where ill-treatment can lead to death.”

“China’s intimidation of foreign reporters, based on surveillance and visa blackmail, forced 18 of them to leave the country in 2020,” the report read.

“Gui Minhai, Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei, three foreign journalists of Chinese descent, are now being detained on espionage charges,” it added.

Reporters Without Borders said Covid-19 is an excuse for increased repression.

“At least ten journalists and online commentators were arrested in 2020 for the simple act of informing the public about the Covid-19 crisis in Wuhan. Till date, two of them, Zhang Zhan and Fang Bin, are still under detention,” read the report. (Courtesy Just Earth News)