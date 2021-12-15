AG informs court former intelligence chief will not be a witness

The Attorney General (AG) informed the Colombo High Court today that former intelligence chief Sisira Mendis will not be a witness in the case against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando over the Easter Sunday attacks.

Deputy Solicitor General Sudharshana de Silva appearing for the AG told the court that although Sisira Mendis had earlier been named as a witness by the prosecution, he will not be questioned.

Further hearing into the case was postponed to 18th January.

Hemasiri Fernando served as the Defence Secretary during the Easter Sunday attacks while Pujith Jayasundara was the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the time.

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the attacks implicated both Fernando and Jayasundara over the attacks.

They were accused of failing to prevent the attacks despite receiving intelligence information.

Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested in September 2019 in connection to ongoing investigations into the attacks. (Colombo Gazette)