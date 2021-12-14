Raja Edirisuriya appointed new BOI Chairman

Raja Edirisuriya has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI).

Edirisooriya takes over from Sanjaya Mohottala, who resigned from the post.

Mohottala had met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last week and conveyed his desire to be released from his post.

The President had earlier refused to accept the resignation letter from the Chairman and the BOI Board members.

However, the Chairman has met the President again and sought to be released.

Mohottala has said that he was grateful to the President for placing the highest confidence in him and the Board and for requesting them to continue to serve and contribute effectively to promote foreign investments to help the post COVID economic transformation of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)