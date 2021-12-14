No US troops to be punished for Afghan drone strike

A high-level internal review published last month, concluded that that there was no need for disciplinary action, since no law had been broken, and there was no evidence of misconduct or negligence.

Several US media outlets reported that the review was approved on Monday by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The strike happened days after a suicide bomber killed up to 170 civilians and 13 US troops outside Kabul airport.

US forces had targeted a car belonging to aid worker Zamairi Ahmadi, and the strike was launched as he pulled into the driveway of his home, 3km (1.8 miles) from the airport.

The vehicle had been seen at a compound associated with IS-K, and its movements aligned with other intelligence about the terror group’s plans for another attack.