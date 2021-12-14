Latest gas shipment for Litro fails to meet required standards

The latest shipment of gas for Litro, which arrived at the Colombo Port, has reportedly failed to meet the required standards.

According to reports, the shipment does not have the required level of Ethanethiol, commonly known as ethyl mercaptan.

As a result, the Government is to decide if to reject the shipment.

The level of ethyl mercaptan is required in the gas to allow consumers detect a gas leak.

Chairman of the committee appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to probe recent incidents of gas related explosions, Professor Shantha Walpolage, had said that steps have been taken to include sufficient amounts of ethyl mercaptan in gas cylinders.

He had said that the lack of a distinguished odour to identify a gas leak had been a primary cause in the inability to identify a leak before an explosion. (Colombo Gazette)