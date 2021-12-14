It’s a 360 Festive Season with Union Assurance at One Galle Face Mall

This festive season, your trusted Life Insurance partner Union Assurance PLC, will be providing free health check-ups to people who visit its stall at the lower ground level at One Galle Face (OGF) between the 10th and 24th of December. The health check-ups include monitoring the cardiovascular age (heart age) to understand the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Moreover, stay tuned for a big bash with Union Assurance brand ambassadors Bathiya and Santhush on the 22nd of December. People visiting the stall will also have the opportunity to meet and click photos with the music legends.

Identifying the importance of the health of its customers, Union Assurance’s customer-centric insurance advisors will provide customised solutions to suit any requirement in order to lay a solid foundation for a financially independent future. Furthermore, with a HEALTH 360 solution, consumers now have the liberty to obtain the best treatment for their loved ones and themselves, without holding back owing to limitations in affordability. HEALTH 360 gives consumers the ease of a single solution for the entire family’s health needs with comprehensive coverage for hospital charges, surgery, medication, maternity services, physicians, dental, and optical services, etc. It offers the highest age limit for a health rider covering up to 75 years, with a cover limit of up to Rs. 60 Mn per year. Further information, as well as a HEALTH 360 policy, could be obtained from the Union Assurance stall at OGF. The Company’s insurance advisors will ensure that it is customised to the requirements of the customer.

Union Assurance has always prioritised its commitments towards helping its customers achieve the best in life through its strong protection, education, health, investment, and retirement insurance portfolio.

To stay connected and relevant to the new-age customer, the stall, which is driven by innovation and technology will allow people to receive all health reports and details about solutions via digital platforms. All our insurance advisors will be ready to provide the best solution delivery and service experience.

Union Assurance is a part of the John Keells Group, one of Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerates. It is among the most awarded Insurance companies in Sri Lanka, completing over three decades of success with a market capitalization of Rs. 16.6 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 45.3 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 300% as of June 2021. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, investment, protection, and retirement needs of Sri Lankans. With an islandwide branch network and an over 3,000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes with a customer-centric focus to be responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.