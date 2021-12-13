UN Assistant Secretary General holds talks in Colombo

United Nations Assistant Secretary General Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, who is on a 5-day official visit to Sri Lanka, had discussions in Colombo today.

Wignaraja, who is the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, met with the Minister of Finance, Basil Rajapakse this morning.

Wignaraja conveyed UNDP’s global and country offer, experience on innovative development financing, and SDG-aligned budgeting.

Wignaraja is visiting Sri Lanka with the aim of better understanding country priorities and exploring new avenues of support from UNDP to Sri Lanka—particularly focusing on follow up to the recently concluded UN Climate Change Conference COP26, post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery in the region, and leveraging of more development financing to the country.

The official visit will focus on the human development agenda and the acceleration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also given COVID-19 socio-economic impacts, while importantly celebrating the human development achievements of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)