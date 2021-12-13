That Easter Sunday wins Best Children’s Novel at State Literary Awards 2021

Children’s book That Easter Sunday by Nadishka Aloysius was awarded the Best Children’s Literature Category II at the recently concluded State Literary Awards 2021.

The story is narrated by Vibhu, a little church mouse. Vibhu and his friends are caught in the Easter Sunday bomb attack in Sri Lanka as they observe the Humans from their mouse hole. Amid the chaos, Vibhu realizes that his best friend, Seha, is missing. He makes his way through the debris and faces many obstacles in his search for his friend.

The story recalls the events of that tragic day and the aftermath of the attacks through the eyes of these little mice. We follow Vibhu as he learns to deal with tragedy, loss, and grief. We see how some step forward to assist their fellow-creatures while others hide away in fear.

The main aim of this book is to ensure that those who lost their lives will never be forgotten. The story will also give both children and adults who read it a sense of catharsis and strengthen their faith in humanity and God.

“The linguistic style is simple yet expressive of the fear and sadness that gripped everyone on that occasion, and the sentiments of sorrow and sharing that animated their minds and hearts. Yet, the author shows how this saddest experience challenged everyone to aspire for the noblest of goals in life: the resolve to rise from the ashes of tragedy to true fraternity, care, and concern for others.” His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith

The book priced Rs. 400 is available from leading bookshops, gift stores, and directly from the author. 100% of profits will benefit the victims of the Easter Sunday Attacks who are still in need of assistance.

NADISHKA ALOYSIUS is a teacher, actor, and author of 13 books. Raavana’s Daughter was longlisted for the Gratiaen Prize in 2019 and the State Literary Award in 2020, Ronan’s Dinosaur was nominated for the State Literary Award in 2019, and Roo The Little Red Tuk Tuk was a Finalist at the International Wishing Shelf Book Award in 2019.