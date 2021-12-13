GR in Singapore on a private visit

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for Singapore today on a private visit.

There had been speculation on the purpose of the President’s sudden overseas visit.

However, the President’s Media Spokesman said that the President left on a private visit.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had prorogued Parliament with effect from yesterday (Sunday) before he left the country.

A gazette notice declaring that Parliament has been prorogued, has been issued by the Secretary to the President P.B Jayasudara.

The gazette notice states that by virtue of the powers vested in him by Article 70 of the Constitution, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has prorogued Parliament with effect from midnight of the 12th day of December, 2021.

The President has declared that the next session of Parliament will be 18th January, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. (Colombo Gazette)