Discover the Magic of Colombo on the CCC social bus, exclusively for CCC customers

Colombo City Centre (CCC) Mall along with Ebert Silva Holidays (Private) Limited launched the CCC Social double-decker bus, a much-needed travel experience where CCC shoppers can discover all that Colombo has to offer on a bus tour covering some of the most iconic buildings and monuments in the city of Colombo. The best part is that this entire tour is absolutely free of charge exclusively for all CCC shoppers!

On the CCC social bus tour, one can discover the magic of Colombo and learn more about the history; live commentary will be presented by a professional tourist board-certified guide who will be part of this special tour. Travellers can learn the significance of each site along the route and witness Colombo through a new lens as the ride allows you to catch a glimpse of our rich culture and heritage through the preserved pieces of history that hide in plain sight. Thus, it is also a great educational tour, especially for children to learn more about Colombo and the history of Sri Lanka.

CCC social tour has the added advantage of being endlessly convenient as all you just have to do is park, shop, dine-in and simply hop on the bus. The tours will all start and end at Colombo City Centre. To hop on the CCC social bus the shoppers simply must present their invoices of shopping done at any retail outlet at CCC to the concierge desk and obtain a free travel pass.

The CCC social bus tour will last 90 minutes and travel about 25kms, taking you on a journey around town that will change your entire perspective on Colombo City with true historical stories about the sites. The tours will be operated on Saturdays and Sundays with three tours each day timed at 11.30 am 1 pm and 2.30 pm. During the tour, there will be two stops at the Colombo Museum and the Independence Square, where passengers can choose to hop off at these two stops, explore the locations and re-join the tour on the next rounds.

Colombo City Centre Mall launched this special bus tour to make all people, local or foreign fall in love with Colombo and provide an opportunity to truly appreciate the city.

Not only is this one of the best ways to discover the magic of the city but also to discover the beautiful history and stories about Colombo that will amaze and astound anyone.

The CCC Social Bus itself is unique and beautifully designed, to capture the eyes of Colombo and make the tour itself a marvel of the city. This bus will take a great route through the city, with some of the main monuments that will be seen being the War Memorial, the Colombo Public Library, the Mayor’s Residence, Nelum Pokuna Theatre, Viharamahadevi Park, Town Hall, Dewatagaha Mosque, Eye Hospital Building, Colombo Cricket Club, National Library of Sri Lanka, Sports Ministry Grounds, BMICH, Replica of Aukana Buddha Statue, Sri Lanka Cricket, SSC Grounds, NCC Grounds, Race Course, Royal College, Methodist College, Temple Trees, SLTDA, St Andrews Scots Kirk Church, Hotels, Embassies enroute, Automobile Association, VIctoria Masonic Temple, Galle Face Urban Park, Beira Lake Estuary, Presidential Secretariat, Colombo Light House, Sambodhi Chaithya, Ministry of Finance buildings, Old Dutch Hospital, Bank of Ceylon Head office, Prison Cell of last King of Kandy, Kingsbury Hotel, Navy Headquarters, Chatham Street Light House & Clock Tower, President’s House, Cargills Building, Grand Oriental Hotel, Colombo Port, Gaffoor Building, Khan Clock Tower, Air Force Grounds & Head Quarters, Defense Services College, Siva Subramaniya Hindu Temple, Nippon Hotel and the Prime Minister’s Office. This route has been carefully planned in order to showcase as much of the city as possible.

For more information about this exciting new travel experience, follow the Colombo City Centre Facebook and Instagram pages or ask the concierge desk on your next visit to the Mall!