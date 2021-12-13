Calvin Klein Fragrances Introduces: Calvin Klein Defy, a new men’s fragrance

Calvin Klein Fragrances announces a new chapter in its fragrance portfolio with the launch of Calvin Klein Defy, a new men’s fragrance. The fragrance and campaign embrace a journey of defiance, while exploring authentic truths and the contrasts within.

The campaign stars award-winning actor Richard Madden in a series of vulnerable, self-reflecting and defying moments that culminate into a courageous leap of faith, a symbolic metaphor for personal defiance and daring to take risks. The accompanying still visual translates the powerful essence of the campaign featuring Madden seated on a rooftop with a rebellious stare in Calvin Klein’s iconic jeans and a timeless white t-shirt.

With a daring contrast of invigorating freshness and powerful woods, the fragrance defies expectations and evokes the ethos of the campaign, opening with an addictive blend of citrus highlighted by crisp Bergamot and fresh Lavender Absolute. The heartbeat of the fragrance and star ingredient, Vetiver Oil, is responsibly sourced from Haiti and provides a vibrant earthiness and irresistible rugged texture that compliments a rich and alluring base of Amber notes.

The masculine and woody fresh scent is captured in a modern and minimalist glass bottle carved with curved rounded edges and sharp linear lines, representing the duality of vulnerability and courage on the path to defiance. The cap and carton pay homage to Calvin Klein jeans with a matte textured blue denim inspired embossed finish and striking silver branding.

CK DEFY EDT 50ML – LKR 15,000

CK DEFY EDT 100ML – LKR 20,600

Calvin Klein Defy is now available at One Galle Face Mall Odel Level 1.