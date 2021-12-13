Burberry unveils campaign for Burberry Hero, its new fragrance for men

“Creating a fragrance is such a personal and intimate process, and I especially felt this for Burberry Hero – my first fragrance for the brand. I wanted Burberry Hero to encapsulate modern masculinity, to play on the essence of primal human and animal instincts, channelling the duality between strength and sensitivity. I am so thrilled to have worked with the amazing Adam Driver to embody Burberry Hero for the house. He has this incredible depth in articulating what masculinity means today – how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower. Our founder Thomas Burberry was a man who also celebrated that balance, using a powerful but romantic horse as the iconic emblem for his brand, inspiring many of the house codes we continue today,” said Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer.

Burberry has unveiled the campaign for Burberry Hero, its new fragrance for men, starring Adam Driver. The campaign presents a man in search of freedom and personal transformation – no longer held back by preconceptions. An embodiment of freedom, transformation and masculine energy. An exploration of oneself and a respect for the majesty of the natural world.

‘I’m very happy to be working with Burberry on the Burberry Hero fragrance campaign, and with designer Riccardo Tisci in representing his first fragrance for the brand.’

Adam Driver

The campaign, featuring a film directed by Jonathan Glazer and images photographed by Mario Sorrenti, captures the enigmatic and adventurous Adam Driver in the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world. Adam embodies the spirit of the fragrance, embracing freedom of expression and the beauty of contradictions: strong and subtle, powerful and compassionate, athletic and creative.

The campaign challenges the traditional stereotypes of masculinity, bringing together horse and man, and creating a modern myth. The powerful imagery of a beige horse against the vast coastline provides a striking backdrop for Adam Driver’s athleticism, and explores Riccardo Tisci’s codes of duality and the power of the animal kingdom.

Through the vivid metaphor of a man becoming a mythical creature in the powerful sea, the campaign illustrates the story of a man leaping into the unknown, overcoming overwhelming struggles and transforming into something new, while remaining true to himself.

ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE AND BOTTLE

The fragrance is brightened with sparkling bergamot and invigorated with juniper and black pepper. This vibrant scent is deepened with a heart of warm cedarwood of three distinct origins – Virginia, the Atlas Mountains and the Himalayas.

‘Burberry Hero represents the duality between strength and sensibility. A scent that represents the timelessness of Burberry and, at the same time, the sense of modernity. A blend of universality and uniqueness. The scent expresses the animality that is inside each man alongside a true humanity.’ Aurélien Guichard, Perfumer

The bottle is strong and modern, like the fragrance it carries. Its angular shape is an abstract reinterpretation of a horse’s hoof, engraved with the Burberry logo. It also features the Thomas Burberry Monogram, a reference to the founder of the house.

Burberry Hero 100ml – LKR 24,500

Burbery Hero 50ml. – LKR 17,500

Three grooming products – Aftershave Balm, Hair and Body Wash, and Deodorant – complete the Burberry Hero collection, each lightly infused with the scent of Burberry Hero Eau de Toilette.