Approval granted to administer jab to children above 12 years

Approval has been granted to administer the coronavirus jab to children above 12 years of age.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the Health Ministry has given approval to administer the jab to school children above the age of 12.

He also said that the second dose of the vaccine will be administered to school children above the age of 16.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the guidelines in this regard has been communicated to the Ministry of Education.

He said the dates on when the jab will be administered will be decided soon.

Dr. Hemantha Herath also said that the booster dose will be administered to workers above the age of 18 employed at factories. (Colombo Gazette)