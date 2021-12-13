Another 18 suspects arrested over Priyantha Kumara’s murder

The Police in Pakistan have arrested 18 more suspects accused of being involved in the killing of Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan Manager of a sports equipment business in Sialkot, the Pakistan media reported.
Pakistan Today reported that the suspects were produced before a special anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala which remanded them in police custody for 15 days.
The judge directed police to present the suspects again on December 28.
With the latest arrests, the total number of suspects in custody has risen to 52, Khurram Shehzad, a spokesperson of Sialkot Police, said.
“34 primary suspects are already in remand with police. More than 100 individuals are [now] under investigation,” Shehzad said.
Last week, the government of Punjab decided to conduct the trial in the case on a daily basis.
In a meeting of the Cabinet committee on law and order, Law Minister Basharat Raja, who was presided over the sitting, directed the investigators to file the case challan in court within 14 days.
The prosecution was also directed to set up a special cell to monitor the case trial. The meeting was attended by all the regional police officers (RPOs) and commissioners of the province via video link. (Colombo Gazette)
The radicals are in millions, how are they going to reverse the mindset of millions by arresting 50 of them? This is an eye wash to fool the people. I bet the Pakistan government would not impose a death sentence on those criminals. If they do, millions of radicals will go crazy. This is why I believe that South Asia has gone beyond repairable stage. Indian leaders had done an irreversible damage to South Asia by trusting the west to create Pakistan, and implementing western political system. Impossible to undo the damages because South Asia hasn’t got enough resources to re-educate millions of radicals. Even if it does, South Asian leaders and their western masters will not allow it, in order to keep the west’s world dominant power. Only option is keep feeding these radicals’ mindset and turn them against each other.