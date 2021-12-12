World’s largest natural corundum blue sapphire found in Sri Lanka

The world’s largest natural corundum blue sapphire has been found in Sri Lanka.

The 310 kilogram (1.550,000 carats) sapphire has been put on display at the home of one of the gem pit owners in Horana.

Named the “Queen of Asia”, the corundum blue sapphire was found in the Batugedara area.

In July this year the world’s largest star sapphire cluster was found in a backyard in Ratnapura by accident.

A gem trader said the stone was found by workmen digging a well in his home in the gem-rich Ratnapura area. Experts say the stone, which is pale blue in colour, has an estimated value of up to $100 million in the international market.