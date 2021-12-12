Public urged to take precautions to avert a Covid tsunami

The public have been urged to take precautions to avert a Covid tsunami.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Professor Channa Jayasumana said that the public must take the booster shot.

The State Minister urged the public to obtain the booster shot before Christmas.

He warned that failure to take the booster shot could result in a Covid tsunami.

The Government has begun administering the booster shots to those above the age of 30.

The Pfizer vaccine is being used to administer the booster, or third dose. (Colombo Gazette)