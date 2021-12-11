Yohani joins Brandix

Brandix Apparel Limited, home to over 60,000 team members in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, and beyond, announced the signing of inspirational musical sensation Yohani Diloka de Silva as its Brand Ambassador. A company with local roots and global reach, Brandix resonates with Yohani as a personality representing the positive culmination of effort, hard work, and commitment to take her brand to the world.

Speaking on her partnership with Brandix, Yohani stated, “I’m so happy to be the newest member of Team Brandix representing this inspired team as its Brand Ambassador. As an artist, I am proud to see the efforts made by Brandix to take Sri Lanka global! Everyone at Brandix is inspired to succeed and become the best versions of themselves. It is amazing for me to join this empowered team who have been such an integral part of our growth as a nation in the past decades, and I look forward to more inspired solutions with them.”

In her capacity as Brand Ambassador, Yohani is set to visit Brandix locations in Sri Lanka and India, becoming part of Brandix’s journey to inspire its team members and supporting efforts to ensure their well-being. Yohani will also mentor the finalists of the Brandix Rasadiya Mangalya competition, an annual celebration of talent and excellence of the company’s team members Group-wide, supporting them to finetune their performances at the Grand Finale.

Speaking on the significance of having Yohani as Brand Ambassador, Ishan Dantanarayana, Group Chief People Officer of Brandix said, “Yohani represents the potential available to all Sri Lankans in inspiring thousands while challenging the status quo and making brands go global. She is the ideal partner for Brandix in being a voice for our team members that contribute collectively to take local apparel to the world, positioning Sri Lanka as the hub for quality apparel manufacturing for globally-renowned brands. As an organization delivering Inspired Solutions through Inspired People, we believe this partnership will truly inspire our team and are delighted to welcome Yohani to Team Brandix as its newest member!”

Yohani’s journey of hard work and commitment to excellence mirrors the story of the female team members who make up the majority of Brandix’s workforce and the local apparel industry. The company looks forward to empowering its team through this journey while highlighting the potential of the apparel industry as an inspiring workplace for many others.

Brandix is a leader in Sri Lanka’s apparel industry with a purpose to ‘deliver Inspired Solutions through Inspired People.’ The company has delivered apparel solutions to world-renowned brands for nearly 50 years and employs more than 60,000 across nine countries. On a journey to be the most sustainable apparel manufacturer in the region, Brandix strives to inspire real change across every point of its operations and all its stakeholders. To learn more about Brandix, please visit www.brandix.com.