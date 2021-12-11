Power cuts are back as Norochcholai breaks down again

Power cuts will be experienced in some parts of the country as another breakdown was reported at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

The Ministry of Power said that the breakdown was reported at one generator at the Norochcholai coal power plant.

Just yesterday the Ministry of Power had said that the Norochcholai coal power plant was back in operation as a result of which there will not be any power cuts.

A one hour power cut had been enforced as a result of an earlier breakdown.

The Norochcholai coal power plant had shut down as a result of the recent islandwide power cut.

A major electricity breakdown occurred around the island recently and that affected the Norochcholai coal power plant.

The Ministry of Power said that the Norochcholai coal power plant was back in operation yesterday.

However, the Ministry of Power said that the Norochcholai coal power plant experienced a breakdown today and this will result in power cuts in some areas. (Colombo Gazette)