Navy detains foreign fishing vessel with 250 kg of narcotics in international waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has detained a foreign fishing vessel with approximately 250 kg stock of narcotics in international waters.

A special operation was launched by the Navy in international waters and this led to the foreign fishing vessel carrying a large consignment of narcotics being intercepted with 06 suspects aboard.

The operation was carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy with the assistance of the Police Narcotics Bureau, based on information received, after several days of continuous surveillance in the international waters about 900 nautical miles (about 1665km) south of Sri Lanka. The drug carrying vessel along with 06 foreign suspects aboard are being escorted ashore by a Sri Lanka Navy.

It is believed that the 225 packets of narcotics, contained in 09 sacks, weigh over 250kg.

In recent ant-drug operations conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy at high seas a local multiday fishing vessel with 290kg of heroin was seized on 30th August 2021. Similarly, the Navy intercepted two more foreign fishing vessels carrying over 336kg and 170kg stocks of heroin in two separate operations on 04th and 10th September respectively.

In addition to the stock of drug substance seized during the recent operation, the Navy has been able to nab narcotics worth over Rs. 13.16 billion, this year alone.

Meanwhile, the drug carrying vessel will be brought ashore by the Navy in the next few days. The vessel with 06 foreign nationals aboard will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau for investigations and onward legal action subsequently.