Committee on gas leak issue concludes gathering evidence

The committee appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to study the leaking gas cylinder issue, has concluded gathering evidence.

The committee is now expected to submit its report to the President next week.

A number of explosions caused by gas cylinder leaks had been reported around the country in the recent past.

The President had then appointed the committee on 30th November to study the cause of the gas leak, explosions and other related incidents.

The committee was headed by a Professor of the Moratuwa University, Professor Shantha Walpola.

Others in the committee includes Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The committee had been instructed to submit a report on its findings to the President in two weeks. (Colombo Gazette)