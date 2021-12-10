UN Assistant Secretary General Kanni Wignaraja to visit Sri Lanka

United Nations Assistant-Secretary-General (ASG), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Assistant Administrator and Director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Ms. Kanni Wignaraja will arrive on Monday, 13th December 2021 for a 5-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

ASG Kanni Wignaraja is visiting Sri Lanka with the aim of better understanding country priorities and exploring new avenues of support from UNDP to Sri Lanka—particularly focusing on follow up to the recently concluded UN Climate Change Conference COP26, post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery in the region, and leveraging of more development financing to the country.

The official visit will focus on the human development agenda and the acceleration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also given COVID-19 socio-economic impacts, while importantly celebrating the human development achievements of Sri Lanka.

During her visit, ASG Wignaraja will meet with High-level Government officials and other partners, and have a first-hand look at some of the UNDP supported work on the ground. (Colombo Gazette)