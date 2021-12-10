Shangri-La Colombo presents a joyous festive season with a series of celebrations that will inspire hope and cheer, while you look forward to a promising new year.

Commencing with the anticipated Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the hotel’s compilation of seasonal festivities will let you create colourful moments of joy as you gather together with loved ones to celebrate this special time.

The hotel’s vibrant red, gold, and green décor provide a festive welcome to guests as they walk into the lobby, whilst the Little Gems counter brimming with delectable goodies from Chef Patrick’s Ceylon Christmas stollen to tempting gingerbread invoke the celebratory mood of the season.

At Sapphyr Lounge, a charming Festive Afternoon Tea set against the calming backdrop of live classical music is the perfect option for those leisurely afternoons with family or friends. Guests can also enjoy a freshly brewed cup of tea or coffee with delicious festive sweet and savoury treats at Central Café, while Central Restaurant offers a sumptuous buffet featuring festive-inspired international and local delights.

On Christmas Eve, Capital Bar & Grill will present an elegant four-course menu that showcases a contemporary twist on traditional Christmas flavours as crafted by the restaurant’s team of dedicated chefs.

Central Restaurant will further host a splendid buffet of Christmas favourites from roast turkey and rack of lamb to traditional holiday desserts for Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch and Christmas Day dinner. For those who desire a festive spin on closer-to-home Asian flavours, the hotel’s Yum Cha Lunch at Shang Palace will be available on 24 and 25 December.

Shangri-La Colombo will help you welcome the New Year in style with sparkling celebrations on 31 December. Capital Bar & Grill offers a more exclusive intimate dining experience with its six-course New Year’s Eve dinner featuring beef wellington, the finest seafood, and a refined dessert. For family celebrations, guests can embark on a culinary journey around the world at Central Restaurant with an extensive buffet serving up international delights, native favourites, and decadent confections. Guests can further celebrate the first day of the New Year with a colourful, vibrant buffet that presents something for everyone at Central Restaurant.

Be it for loved ones or valued business partners – some of whom you might be missing this season, Festive Hampers filled with surprise Christmas treats will make the perfect gifts for the season.

Shangri-La Colombo also adds more merriment to your celebrations at home, with a gourmet selection including a delicious whole roast turkey, delectable festive ham, and the perfect accompaniments, which will create a memorable Christmas for family and friends. These delectable menus and our Festive Hampers must be pre-ordered 24 hours’ in advance, and are available for pick-up at Sapphyr Lounge.

For reservations or more information on the many dining options, call (+94) 117 888 288 or email festivedining.slcb@shangri-la.com