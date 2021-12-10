Nagarro Sri Lanka pledges to accentuate women in tech and uplift gender equality

With the view of fostering gender equality at its workplace, Nagarro, a global leader in digital product engineering and technology solutions, recently highlighted that one of its key strategic initiatives is to inspire and build strong women leaders. This is essential for expanding to a 500+ strong diverse team of top-tier professionals in Sri Lanka.

The IT/Technology industry in Sri Lanka actively empowers many women to lead. Nagarro shares great pride in joining this moral and strategic effort. Nagarro will sponsor the ‘Emerging Women Technopreneur of the Year’ award at the annual SLASSCOM Ingenuity Awards from the coming year.

Nagarro works consciously towards the goal that each leadership group has at least one-third women representation through its Glass Window program. This well-designed initiative identifies and enables aspiring female leaders to participate in many activities with access to all information shared within the management group. This has brought a rich range of diverse ideas and perspectives and inspires everyone at Nagarro.

Nagarro’s work from anywhere (WFA) option allows all Nagarrians, including working parents to flexibly manage their workday to have the best possible work-life balance.

Nagarro actively pursues mentorship programs both in-company and externally with renowned women leaders and provides many virtual courses and webinars by its very own Nagarro University for continuous learning and development.

The language used daily in and around the workplace plays a critical role in breaking away from gender-related stereotypes, beginning even with the most commonly used gendered nouns. This is advocated from the helm of the leadership at Nagarro, with Co-founder Manas Fuloria actively taking a stance on ‘gender-appropriate addressing.’

The Nagarro Constitution enables zero tolerance for sexism and harassment, and everyone is encouraged to observe and report any inappropriate behavior to its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee. Nagarrians across all workspaces participate in mandatory training modules that recognize even the tiniest discrimination incidents.

Nagarro (FRA: NA9) is a global digital engineering leader with a full-service offering, including digital product engineering, digital commerce, customer experience, AI and ML-based solutions, cloud, immersive technologies, IoT solutions, and consulting on next-generation ERP. Nagarro helps clients to become innovative, digital-first companies through an entrepreneurial, agile, and CARING mindset and delivers on its promise of thinking breakthroughs. The company employs over 12,000 people in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com