Hilton Colombo rings in the festive season with a host of epicurean delights

Christmas is a magical holiday season that brings with it joy, peace, love and heartwarming thoughts. Soak up the spirit of Christmas at Hilton Colombo, your home –away from home.

With the unveiling of the hotel’s festive line-up from Christmas Eve through to New Year’s Eve, diners can expect a range of truly unique culinary highlights as well as festive favourites that will cater to all palates. Whether it’s a Classic Turkey from Chef’s table or a unique festive meal at the restaurants, the seasonal program promises a culinary getaway where guests can celebrate with loved ones.

On Christmas Eve, Christmas day and Christmas night, GRAZE KITCHEN and EMPEROR’S WOK will prepare gastronomic festive favourites to suit everyone. The festive afternoon Tea at LAB from 20th to 25th is the ultimate gastronomical pampering in between meals. CAFÉ KAI will offer a range of Christmas goodies; from roasts to Christmas cake, Christmas pudding, traditional minced pies, Yule logs, Breudher, Stollen, Love Cake, assorted homemade chocolates in various shapes and sizes and scrumptious cookies, from the 1st to the 29th of December.

Guests looking for that ultimate luxurious gift can consider the Hilton Gift Vouchers or Hampers starting from Rs 19,888. Orders for hampers, Christmas roasts and goodies can be placed online; www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com or by simply dropping by at Café Kai anytime between 7am and 10pm.

Christmas is not complete without carols. This year too, the sensational duo Lydia on Violin and Tilanka on Flute, will perform at the Lobby from the 10th – 25th December from 7.15pm to 8pm. The choral group “Choro Calibre” will perform at the LAB on the 24th of December from 8.00pm to 8.45pm whilst children can enjoy Santa’s company daily from the 20th to 25th from 7pm to 9pm and from 12nn to 3pm on Christmas day.

Guests could also enjoy New Year’s Eve at Hilton Colombo where all the restaurants will dish-out festive menus; an extensive buffet at GRAZE KITCHEN and an extravagant set menu at EMPEROR’S WOK and whilst the LAB will feature live entertainment.

SUNSETBLU the restaurant by the pool will welcome guests to their a la carte menu and good vibes throughout the festive season.

For enquiries and orders, please call the festive hotline at 2492492.

Hilton Colombo is a magical choice for all your festive celebrations and will help you decide where to spend this special time of year with family and friends.