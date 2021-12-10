Aeturnum pose strong revenue growth, expands team in Sri Lanka

Aeturnum, a global software company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with its world-class engineering facility based in Colombo, saw its revenues plunging double in Q3, 2021 to over USD2mn from the same quarter last year and its team expanding by almost threefold, exhibiting a strong growth momentum that is above industry average.

The engineering team based in Sri Lanka recently celebrated a fruitful 15 years with plans underway to increase the overall capacity to a workforce of over 300 employees by Q2, 2022, and to strengthen its systems and processes that will enable to achieve this. The company is also reinforcing its security compliance through the ISO 27001 certification to work with larger customers.

Its proven track-record as one of the most preferred development partners among technology startups speaks volumes for itself. Aeturnum has helped over 70 startups and launched 80+ products in less than two decades, and many of which went onto be acquired by top-notch global technology players. The company continues its pledge in building the highest quality enterprise-grade products within the shortest time-to-market as cost-efficiently as possible.

Driven by young and energetic personalities at the helm of its leadership, the culture at Aeturnum aims at encouraging continuous learning and development for everyone, through openness, honesty, collaboration and flexibility. It was also ranked among Sri Lanka’s best companies to work for by the Great Place to Work Institute in 2017. Its workplace policies promote work-life balance through flexible work hours and work from home or office hybrids.

“I’ve lived the culture and values of this organization which cannot be matched with many organizations of our size,’’ said Menuke de Silva who has been with Aeturnum since its inception in the country for over 15 years and is presently the Vice President- Software Delivery and Operations.

Aeturnum takes a highly proactive stance in adapting the very latest technologies and continues to embrace its well-defined and proven approach to provide its customers the best predictable outcomes, on-time and within budget.

‘‘We don’t just follow the perfect textbook theories of management but evaluate every step that we take, learn from lessons and continuously improve our services to the customers yet understanding and fulfilling the needs of our employees to make Aeturnum a great place to work. We highly believe that the success of the organization depends on the morale of our employees,” de Silva added.