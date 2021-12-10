2022 Budget passed in Parliament

The 2022 Budget was passed in Parliament today with 157 MPs voting for and 64 voting against it.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya, Tamil National Alliance and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) voted against the budget.

The Venerable Athureliya Rathana Thero voted in support of the budget.

The budget was passed following the third and final reading today.

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had presented the budget to Parliament last month. (Colombo Gazette)