The Government will not permit the importation of vehicles in 2022, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa said today.

He said that Sri Lanka is facing a crisis in foreign reserves, especially since there has been a drastic drop in remittances sent by the migrant workers.

As a result, he said that the importation of vehicles in 2022 will not be permitted.

He also said that fresh recruitment of public sector employees will also not be carried out in 2022. (Colombo Gazette)