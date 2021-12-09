Navy Commander promotes 1768 naval personnel

Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, promoted 1768 naval personnel to mark the 71st anniversary of the Sri Lanka Navy which is celebrated today.

Accordingly, 84 officers and 1684 ratings were promoted or advanced to their next higher ranks and rates effective from today.

A range of events are also being conducted at each Navy Command giving pride and place to naval customs and religious rituals. On the sidelines of these celebrations, capital ships of the Sri Lanka Navy will lay at anchor off the Galle Face Green and the ships will be there on the 09th and 10th of December, allowing the general public to catch a glimpse of the power of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Navy celebrating its 71st anniversary today, traces its history from a long way back. The Naval Volunteer Force Ordinance No. 01 of 1937 planted the seed for the first naval force in the country as the ‘Ceylon Volunteer Naval Force’. The move was in line with a policy decision taken by the British during World War II regarding the protection of their colonies. The Navy Act No. 34 of 1950 marked the beginning of the Regular Naval Force of Sri Lanka with the establishment of the ‘Royal Ceylon Navy’ on 09th December 1950. The Royal Ceylon Navy, which has grown steadily since then, became the ‘Sri Lanka Navy’ on 22nd May 1972 when the country became a republic.

Although there is presently no visible enemy, the Navy acts as a major partner for the security of the Indian Ocean region. Thus, Sri Lanka Navy extends its fullest cooperation to curb illegal activities in the waters around the island, ensure maritime economic activities, and provide relief to the distressed naval and fishing community in the Sri Lanka’s Search and Rescue Region, in accordance with international conventions.

Since its inception Sri Lanka Navy has been on a distinguish journey, performing military, diplomatic and constabulary roles in Sri Lanka’s maritime zone, to prevent possible threats emanating from sea.

In this backdrop, the Sri Lanka Navy steams ahead under the able leadership of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and guidance of Commander in Chief of Armed Forces and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with a view to achieve the national aspiration by maintaining island waters open, safe and secure. To perform the Navy’s designated role in the best interest of the nation, its well-organized workforce as well as naval fleet units and resources augment the First Line of Defence at all costs. (Colombo Gazette)