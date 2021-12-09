Maithripala hints at supporting a new united front

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has hinted at extending support to a new united front, which he says must be formed to address the critical issues in the country.

Sirisena told reporters that instead of pointing fingers and blaming anyone, a new front must be formed to face the issues in the country.

He said that the new front should be formed by politicians and others who love the country and are not corrupt.

The former President said that the time has come for such a force to be formed for the future of the country.

He also said that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is undergoing extensive reforms.

Sirisena said that new party organisers have been appointed and he hopes the SLFP will be a strong political force once again in six months. (Colombo Gazette)