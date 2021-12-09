Kitchen & Bedroom CEO feted at BWIO Awards 2020

Recognizing the resilient leadership and entrepreneurial efforts amidst unprecedented times in view of the pandemic, the CEO and Founder of Kitchen & Bedroom, one of Sri Lanka’s leading full-fledged interior design solutions provider, Dr. Mohammed Rushmi Sacquaff was named ‘Best CEO of the Year’ under the Platinum- Medium category at the recent Business World International Organization Awards 2020.

Organized by USA-based Business World International Organization Inc, the awards ceremony was held on 28th November at Taj Samudra Colombo under the theme dedicated to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 Agenda, and saw the participation of veteran business personalities in the country hailing from various backgrounds in both the private and state sector, including social change agents, sustainable development advocates and exceptional professionals.

The joint chief guests were former President HE Maithripala Sirisena and Dr G D Singh, Founder and Chairman of the Asia – African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) whilst the Guest of Honor were Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa, Minister of Irrigation and State Minister of Internal Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management and Hon. Senthil Thondaman, Coordinating Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and included Special Guests Senior DIG Dr. Ajith Rohana and former MP Hon. Arjuna Ranatunga.

Under the leadership and expertise of Dr. Sacquaff, Kitchen & Bedroom has exhibited tremendous growth over the years. Earlier this year it declared open a second showroom at Colombo 5, and plans are underway to set up a sustainable, purpose-built state-of-the-art facility with the aim of designing and manufacturing a comprehensive portfolio of contemporary kitchenette and bedroom furniture to both domestic and export markets.

Kitchen & Bedroom has a distinctive reputation in providing customers the very latest in terms of design, purpose, and functionality. And goes beyond the to visit, consult and provide guidance sessions to customers at no charge, including complimentary 2D and 3D designs based on their requirements.

The team at Kitchen & Bedroom works hand in hand with its customers to see ways on how best they could optimize and lower the manufacturing costs in the project without compromising on the quality, whilst ensuring a deliverability period of 21 days including a dedicated aftersales service that works around the clock.

Kitchen & Bedroom places high importance on being environmental-friendly with sustainable practices embedded in all aspects from sourcing through to manufacturing and finishing. Its high-quality wood replacement furniture is durable, versatile, and non-toxic.

The event which is considered as one of the most sought-after business awards in the Asia Pacific region recognizes and inspires business owners and entrepreneurs to accomplish greater challenges and benchmark their best practices.