Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka slams US in paid advertisement

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has slammed the US in a paid advertisement published in a local newspaper today.

The paid advertisement has been published targeting the virtual Summit on Democracy for which China and Sri Lanka have not been invited.

The advertisement published on the widely read Daily Mirror newspaper accuses the US of having structural flaws and problematic practices in its democratic system.

India, Pakistan, Maldives and Nepal are among the South Asian countries invited to attend the Summit on Democracy.

China and Russia are among the few countries together with Sri Lanka not invited for the summit.

The list of participating countries made public by the US State Department notes that Taiwan as well as the Philippines and Mexico are among 110 countries invited for the summit.

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit on December 9-10, 2021 for leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector. The summit will focus on challenges and opportunities facing democracies and will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad.

For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal. (Colombo Gazette)