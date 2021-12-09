Booster for those over 30 years in Colombo from tomorrow

Booster shots will be administered for those over 30 years of age based in Colombo from tomorrow.

The Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) said that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those over 30 years from tomorrow as the third dose.

“As usual we will be sending an SMS to all the eligible citizens. Please do not panic and create unnecessary public gatherings. There are enough vaccines for all,” Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinu Guruge said.

She said that the edibility criteria is that three months should be completed since the 2nd dose was taken by the individual, be it the Sinopharm vaccine, Sputnik, Moderna, Pfizer or Astrazeneca.

Dr. Dinu Guruge also asserted that the third dose is being given only to those above the age of 30. (Colombo Gazette)