SJB MPs return to Parliament following assurance by Speaker

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today attended Parliament proceedings following an assurance over their security given by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

SJB MPs had boycotted Parliament proceedings on Monday and yesterday after walking out in protest on Saturday.

The SJB accused Government MPs of attempting to assault SJB MP Manusha Nanayakkara both on Friday and Saturday in Parliament.

The SJB said that the incident raises concerns over the security of the MPs.

As a result the SJB has decided to boycott further sittings of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that a committee has been appointed to investigate the incidents which took place in Parliament last week. (Colombo Gazette)