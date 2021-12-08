Lohan says report on prison incident not made public

State Minister Lohan Ratwatte says the report on the prison incident has not been made public or even handed over to the Cabinet.

He said this in response to claims made by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara Jayamaha in Parliament today that the report had found Ratwatte guilty over the incident.

Ratwatte said that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) must be asked to investigate how Jayamaha got a hand to the report.

Jayamaha urged the Government to table the report in Parliament so it is clear if Ratwatte is guilty or not.

Ratwatte had allegedly threatened to kill two inmates at the Anuradhapura prison in September.

He had allegedly gone to the Anuradhapura prison on Sunday 12th September and forced two prisoners to kneel and threatened to kill them.

Justice Minister Ali Sabry later appointed a committee to probe the incident.

He said that appropriate action will be taken once the retired High Court judge completes investigations and submits a report.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ordered the Commissioner General of Prisons to provide security to eight prisoners at the Anuradhapura Prison allegedly threatened by State Minister Lohan Ratwatte. (Colombo Gazette)