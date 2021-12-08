Litro gas ordered to recall and replace cylinders sold before 4th December

Litro gas has been ordered to recall and replace gas cylinders sold before 4th December which have not been used.

The order has been issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

Accordingly, Litro gas cylinders sold to households and shops before 4th December which still have the seal and are unused, have been ordered to be recalled.

The former Executive Director at the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), Thushan Gunawardena had earlier proposed that the cylinders be recalled.

Gas companies have been allowed to resume distribution of domestic gas under strict conditions.

The Consumer Affairs Authority said that Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC, have been allowed to resume distribution based on recommendations put forward by a technical committee.

The gas companies can resume distribution on the condition that they do not release previously imported LP gas stocks to the market.

The gas companies have also been instructed to add Mercaptan to the new cylinders which will enable consumers to identify any leaks by its odorant.

One in every 100 gas cylinders must also be tested by the gas companies and the serial number submitted to the CAA.

The CAA said that samples tested from ships carrying LP gas anchored at the Colombo Port comply with the required standards. (Colombo Gazette)