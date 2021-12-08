Jaffna Kings crush Dambulla Giants by 8 wickets

It was a king size finish by Thursday Peters’s team as they made it in a canter reaching 114 for 2 off only 12.3 overs with Tom Kohler-Cadmore finishing on an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls with Shoaib Malik unleashing the final flourish smashing 3 sixes in his unbeaten 26 off 10.

Dambulla Giants could muster only 110 off 19.3 overs against the spin of Wanindu Hasaranga’s 3 for 16 and Maheesh Theekshana’s 3 for 22 with quick Suranga Mammal taking 2 for 28.