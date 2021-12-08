Indian fishermen rescue Sri Lankans stranded at sea

Indian fishermen rescued four Sri Lankans stranded at sea North of Chennai, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said today.

The High Commission said that in a humanitarian gesture reflective of the goodwill and friendship between India and Sri Lanka and their people, an Indian fishing vessel rescued distressed Sri Lankan fishermen and their boat.

A Sri Lankan fishing vessel, Lulu-01, bearing registration number IMUL-A-0039-TLE was facing considerable difficulties in deep waters on 2 December 2021.

It was sighted by an Indian fishing boat 24 nautical miles North of Chennai.

Concerned for the safety of the Sri Lankan vessel and the people on board, the Indian fishing boat successfully towed the Sri Lankan vessel to the safety of Adani Port, Kattupalli.

All the four crew members of the Sri Lankan vessel are safe and have been provided necessary assistance by Indian authorities. (Colombo Gazette)